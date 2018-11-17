Republican minority in New Mexico House to pick new leader

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Representatives making up the Republican minority in the New Mexico House are scheduled to meet Sunday to pick a new leader in the wake of the Nov. 7 general election that saw the GOP caucus lose multiple seats.

The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that Reps. James Townsend of Artesia and Jason Harper of Rio Rancho are the expected contenders to replace House Minority Leader Nate Gentry of Albuquerque, who did not run for re-election.

Majority Democrats are keeping their current leadership and will nominate Brian Egolf of Santa Fe to continue as speaker when the 60-day session begins in mid-January.