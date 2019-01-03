Republican Schmitt sworn in as Missouri's attorney general

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Republican Eric Schmitt has been sworn in as Missouri's state attorney general.

Missouri Supreme Court Chief Justice Zel Fischer gave Schmitt the oath of office Thursday in the Supreme Court building.

Schmitt previously served as the state's elected treasurer. But Gov. Mike Parson appointed him attorney general to replace Josh Hawley, who was elected to the U.S. Senate in November.

Schmitt declined to comment when asked by a reporter whether he'll continue investigations started by Hawley.

He said he'll focus on the opioid epidemic and supporting local prosecutors during his time in office.

Schmitt says no one in his office will use a message-deleting app called Confide on their work phones, and he's encouraging staff not to use it on their personal phones either.