ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Republican New Mexico Gov. Susana Martinez says the GOP candidate in a closely watched Congressional race in southern New Mexico may not fairly represent the state.

Martinez told the Albuquerque Journal on Wednesday, Rep. Yvette Herrell, a Republican who won the GOP nomination in the 2nd Congressional District, faces questions "with reference to her ability to . represent New Mexico in a fair and reasonable way."

She made the remarks after testifying on oil and gas leasing in a U.S. House committee in Washington, D.C.

Herrell beat former Hobbs Mayor Monty Newman in a heated GOP primary. Jay McCleskey — a longtime ally of Martinez's — did media consulting work for Newman's campaign. Herrell faces Democratic attorney Xochitl Torres Small in the general election.

A Herrell spokesman declined to comment.

