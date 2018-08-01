Republican Daniel Linville appointed to House of Delegates

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Republican Daniel Linville has been appointed to a House of Delegates seat in West Virginia.

Gov. Jim Justice announced Linville's appointment Wednesday to the 16th District seat representing Cabell and Lincoln counties.

Linville replaces Chuck Romine, who resigned for health and personal reasons last month.

Linville is running for the House seat in November's general election. He is a Milton resident and owns a small business.