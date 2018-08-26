Report: Wisconsin housing inventory up for 2nd month in row

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A recent report shows that Wisconsin's tight housing market continues to show signs of improvement with housing inventory growing for the second consecutive month.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that the Wisconsin Realtors Association recently released a report that found home inventory rose 3.4 percent last month compared to the same time last year.

David Clark of Marquette University says two consecutive months of increases could hint at an easing of the state's housing supply issues after more than a year of declining inventory. Clark says the increases occurred during peak months for closing on homes.

He says the limited supply of homes for sale has been driving up prices. The median price of a home in July was $192,900, up 7.5 percent from July 2017.

Clark says rising home prices can motivate homeowners to sell.

___

Information from: Wisconsin Public Radio, http://www.wpr.org