Report: People are living in Shreveport airport hangars

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — A Federal Aviation Administration report says people appear to be living in the hangars at the Shreveport Downtown Airport, and that's just one of the problems that could jeopardize federal funding.

The Shreveport Times says the findings presented Thursday also note the airport is operating at a loss and has failed to enforce regulations. The report says using airport hangars for a non-aeronautical purpose violates policy.

The presentation of the findings to airport and city officials followed almost a year of fighting between the hangar tenants and the airport. The report says hangar tenants refuse to honor reversion clauses that would give the hangars to the city. Tenants say the airport is violating their property rights.

The report also says the lack of regulation enforcement is hurting airport revenue.

