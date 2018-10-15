Report: Number of South Carolina foster care children grows

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A report says the number of South Carolina children in state custody has grown from roughly 3,100 in 2012 to nearly 4,600 today.

The Post and Courier reports the Chronicle of Social Change published the data Monday.

The analysis shows the increase has forced officials to continue relying on congregate care and group homes as the number of foster children sent into a facility or home nearly doubled between 2012 and 2016.

State Department of Social Services' spokeswoman Pam Bryant says the Chronicle's report is nearly three years old.

Bryant provided numbers showing the percent of children placed in congregate care during the 2012 fiscal year decreased roughly 1 percent six years later. She says the department's focus was ending the use of congregate care for children 6 and younger at the time.

___

Information from: The Post and Courier, http://www.postandcourier.com