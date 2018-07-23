Report: Much of Kansas corn crop in poor shape

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A government report says much of the Kansas corn crop is in poor shape.

The National Agricultural Statistics Service estimated that 21 percent of the corn grown in Kansas was in very poor to poor condition. About 29 percent was rated as fair while 43 percent was in good and 7 percent in excellent condition.

About 34 percent of the corn crop in the state is now in the dough stage, well ahead of the 14 percent average for this time of year.

Other spring-planted crops are faring slightly better.

The agency rated 18 percent of soybeans in Kansas in poor or very poor condition. Just 6 percent of the state's sorghum crops was also rated as poor or very poor.