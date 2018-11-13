Report: Injured sheriffs on payroll costing state millions

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A new report finds that a significant number of Rhode Island sheriffs are injured and collecting untaxed salaries, costing taxpayers more than $2 million annually.

WPRI-TV reports that 23 of the states 179 sheriffs, who provide courtroom security, were on injured on duty status as of September.

Officials say they have collected more than $5 million in benefits since they stopped working. Some have been injured for longer than eight years.

Unlike other state workers, sheriffs are covered by injured on duty claims as well as worker's compensation.

State Director of Administration Michael DiBiase said in March the state had spent $732,000 in overtime to cover shifts.

Superior Court Presiding Justice Alice Gibney says judges are in danger because courtrooms don't have enough security.

Proposed reform of the system was rejected.

