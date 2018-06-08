https://www.newcanaannewsonline.com/news/article/Report-Boater-never-resurfaced-after-fall-into-12979706.php
Report: Boater never resurfaced after fall into water
Updated 5:24 pm, Friday, June 8, 2018
BUTTE LA ROSE, La. (AP) — Louisiana authorities say a 46-year-old man has died in a boating accident.
The Department of Wildlife and Fisheries says a witness reported that Robert Julien Jr. of Opelousas fell while trying to load his personal watercraft onto a trailer near the Butte La Rose boat launch, and never resurfaced.
Department spokesman Adam Einck said in a news release Friday that Julien was reported missing about 5 p.m. Thursday, and his body was pulled from the water about 30 minutes later, without a life jacket.
He says the St. Martin Parish Coroner's Office will determine the cause of death.
View Comments