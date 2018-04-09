Report: Airlines getting better in key areas except delays
David Koenig, Ap Airlines Writer
Updated 11:11 am, Monday, April 9, 2018
How has airline travel changed through the decades?
How airline travel has changed through the decades
How airline travel has changed through the decades
1920s: Longer flight times
During the 1920s, commercial air travel was first introduced to passengers and was a new and exciting endeavor -- but it had its pitfalls. Less than 20 passengers were allowed per flight and planes only reached altitudes of 3,000 feet or less, which made flights much longer, Insider wrote. Ironically, traveling by train was much faster in those days.
1920s: Longer flight times
During the 1920s, commercial air travel was first introduced to passengers and was a new and exciting endeavor -- but it had its pitfalls. Less than 20 passengers were allowed per ... more
How airline travel has changed through the decades
1920s: Flights were cold and loud
While they worked out the kinks to commercial air travel, passengers suffered drawbacks like chilly cabins, since many airplanes were made of uninsulated sheets of metal that shook loudly in the air. Without headphones, passengers just stuck cotton in their ears
to make the flight more bearable.
1920s: Flights were cold and loud
While they worked out the kinks to commercial air travel, passengers suffered drawbacks like chilly cabins, since many airplanes were made of uninsulated sheets of metal that ... more
How airline travel has changed through the decades
1930s: The introduction of flight attendants
The first flight attendants were introduced in the 1930s to make flights more comfortable for passengers. In the earliest days of commercial air travel, flight attendants needed to be registered nurses should someone get sick during the flight, CNN wrote. They also helped tend to nervous passengers and sometimes help refuel the plane or even bolt seats to floor. Later during WWII, airlines began expanding their hiring requirements to include: Barbie-doll height and weight standards, girdles and heels worn at all times, and mandatory retirement by the age of 32.
1930s: The introduction of flight attendants
The first flight attendants were introduced in the 1930s to make flights more comfortable for passengers. In the earliest days of commercial air travel, flight ... more
How airline travel has changed through the decades
1930s: Planes would drop mid-air — but at least flights were more comfortable
It's no wonder flight attendants had to soothe the nerves of stressed-out passengers. In the 1930s, planes could suddenly drop hundreds of feet in a matter of seconds due to horrible turbulence, Gizmodo wrote
. Despite stomach-turning drops, passenger cabins were more comfortable as padding and upholstered seating, sound-proofing and heating were introduced.
1930s: Planes would drop mid-air — but at least flights were more comfortable
It's no wonder flight attendants had to soothe the nerves of stressed-out passengers. In the 1930s, planes could suddenly drop ... more
How airline travel has changed through the decades
1940s: More transatlantic travel
Commercial air travel dramatically changed during WWII, when aircrafts increasingly were designed for war. After the war ended, airports were built near major cities in Europe, like London Heathrow Airport, that was completed in 1946. Transatlantic flights became more frequent, especially from New York and London.
1940s: More transatlantic travel
Commercial air travel dramatically changed during WWII, when aircrafts increasingly were designed for war. After the war ended, airports were built near major cities in Europe, ... more
How airline travel has changed through the decades
1950s: Passengers could smoke all they wanted
During the Golden Age of Flying, the period between the 1950s and 1960s, not only could you smoke cigarettes on board, but you could also smoke pipes and cigars too.
1950s: Passengers could smoke all they wanted
During the Golden Age of Flying, the period between the 1950s and 1960s, not only could you smoke cigarettes on board, but you could also smoke pipes and cigars too.
How airline travel has changed through the decades
1950s: You could really recline that seat
In the 1950s, passengers could go to town when it came to seat reclining, unlike most commercial airlines today. According to USA Today, most airlines allow five degrees of recline in economy class with 30 to 31 inches of "pitch," or legroom (more on that later).
1950s: You could really recline that seat
In the 1950s, passengers could go to town when it came to seat reclining, unlike most commercial airlines today. According to USA Today, most airlines allow five ... more
How airline travel has changed through the decades
1950s: Passengers dined like kings and queens
In the 1950s and 1960s, flights were way more expensive than they are today, but the food more than made up for it. Dining on flights could easily be a two to three hour affair with meals that could include caviar, cheese plates, lobster and steak. Cocktail carts were also part of the package; passengers could wash their meal down with champagne or whiskey.
1950s: Passengers dined like kings and queens
In the 1950s and 1960s, flights were way more expensive than they are today, but the food more than made up for it. Dining on flights could easily be a two to ... more
How airline travel has changed through the decades
1960s: In-flight entertainment gets an upgrade
Prior to the 1960s, flights were boring, with little entertainment options (booze can only take you so far). But by the time the 60s rolled in, in-flight movies became mainstream. According to Wired
, Trans World Airlines became the first airline to offer regular in-flight movies by 1961.
1960s: In-flight entertainment gets an upgrade
Prior to the 1960s, flights were boring, with little entertainment options (booze can only take you so far). But by the time the 60s rolled in, in-flight movies ... more
How airline travel has changed through the decades
1960s: Security was VERY relaxed
Passengers could go through security without having to show a form of ID despite airplane hijackings that were prevalent in the 1960s and 1970s, Wired wrote. Showing IDs wasn't required until 1973.
1960s: Security was VERY relaxed
Passengers could go through security without having to show a form of ID despite airplane hijackings that were prevalent in the 1960s and 1970s, Wired wrote. Showing IDs wasn't required until 1973.
How airline travel has changed through the decades
1960s: Flight attendant uniforms get skimpy
The 1960s saw a new take on the flight attendant uniforms by introducing more designs like mini skirts and....
1960s: Flight attendant uniforms get skimpy
The 1960s saw a new take on the flight attendant uniforms by introducing more designs like mini skirts and....
How airline travel has changed through the decades
... short shorts with go-go boots. In this 1972 file image, a Southwest flight attendant wore go-go boots and shorts, as required for the job. Additionally, flight attendants were hired based on attractiveness, weight and specific height. Later, they filed a lawsuit to fight against the dress code and won some of the first Title VII sex discrimination victories for women in the workforce, Slate wrote
.
... short shorts with go-go boots. In this 1972 file image, a Southwest flight attendant wore go-go boots and shorts, as required for the job. Additionally, flight attendants were hired based on ... more
How airline travel has changed through the decades
1970s: Airlines get deregulated and flights get cheaper
In 1978, President Jimmy Carter signed the Airline Deregulation Act that phased out federal control of the nation's airlines. This meant that more people could afford air travel and airlines could offer more competitive prices.
1970s: Airlines get deregulated and flights get cheaper
In 1978, President Jimmy Carter signed the Airline Deregulation Act that phased out federal control of the nation's airlines. This meant that more people could afford air travel and airlines could offer more competitive prices.
How airline travel has changed through the decades
1980s: You could take a private tour of the cockpit and meet the pilots too
First-time plane travelers could get a tour of the aircraft from flight attendants, and this included the cockpit. Both children and adults alike could meet the pilots, and kids received commemorative wing pins (sorry adults). Some flights today still allow children to meet the pilots on their first flight.
1980s: You could take a private tour of the cockpit and meet the pilots too
First-time plane travelers could get a tour of the aircraft from flight attendants, and this included the cockpit. Both children and ... more
How airline travel has changed through the decades
1980s: Non-smoking flights are introduced
Smoking was allowed on air travel up until the 1980s, when it became a hot topic. President Ronald Reagan signed a law that prohibited smoking on domestic flights of less than 2 hours in 1988
, and then in 1989 it became unlawful to smoke on domestic flights that were six hours in length. By Feb. 1990, after pressure from the Association of Flight Attendants, smoking became banned on all domestic travel with the exception of a few domestic flights more than 6 hours
, according to the New York Times.
1980s: Non-smoking flights are introduced
Smoking was allowed on air travel up until the 1980s, when it became a hot topic. President Ronald
How airline travel has changed through the decades
1980s to 1990s: Passengers could call home on Airfones
Remember those clunky phones attached to the seatbacks? In the pre-cell phone and Wi-Fi era, passengers could pay to make calls on Verizon Airfones from 30,000 feet in the air. The only problem? They frequently dropped calls. Delta was the first airline to introduce this new technology but, due to lack of passenger use, Verizon decided to shut down its phone service
in 2006.
1980s to 1990s: Passengers could call home on Airfones
Remember those clunky phones attached to the seatbacks? In the pre-cell phone and Wi-Fi era, passengers could pay to make calls on Verizon Airfones from ... more
How airline travel has changed through the decades
1990s: Flights were cheap and plentiful
After flights were deregulated in the late 1970s, passengers in the 90s especially benefited
from cheap flights, thanks in part to a good economy and cheap oil prices.
1990s: Flights were cheap and plentiful
After flights were deregulated in the late 1970s, passengers in the 90s especially benefited
from cheap flights, thanks in part to a good economy and cheap oil prices.
How airline travel has changed through the decades
1990s: Planes still served in-flight meals on domestic flights
The 90s was the last decade passengers received complimentary meals on domestic flights. By the 2000s
, most airlines did away with in-flight meal services, with the exception of international travel.
1990s: Planes still served in-flight meals on domestic flights
How airline travel has changed through the decades
2000s: TSA is introduced and security toughens up
After 9/11, President George W. Bush signed the Aviation and Transportation Security Act into law. It drastically changed security by requiring screenings of passengers and baggage, the expansion of the Federal Air Marshal Service and reinforced cockpit doors. Among other things, the amount of liquid/gels allowed in carry-on baggage was reduced significantly by 2006. less
2000s: TSA is introduced and security toughens up
After 9/11, President George W. Bush signed the Aviation and Transportation Security Act into law. It drastically changed security by requiring screenings of ... more
How airline travel has changed through the decades
2000s: Security gets even more secure
To up the ante, by 2010 airports began to install hundreds of Advanced Imaging Technology, or full-body scanners, in order to detect non-metallic weapon explosives and other threats that could be concealed under layers of clothes, as noted on the TSA website. less
2000s: Security gets even more secure
To up the ante, by 2010 airports began to install hundreds of Advanced Imaging Technology, or full-body scanners, in order to detect non-metallic weapon explosives and ... more
How airline travel has changed through the decades
2010s: Seatback screens may get the boot
Some airlines have considered removing in-flight entertainment, or seatback screens, from shorter flights to be more cost efficient. According to the New York Times, installing a seatback screen can cost as much as $10,000 per seat
and also adds weight to the aircraft. Some airlines already offer onboard streaming, where passengers can watch shows from their own devices.
2010s: Seatback screens may get the boot
Some airlines have considered removing in-flight entertainment, or seatback screens, from shorter flights to be more cost efficient. According to the New York Times, ... more
How airline travel has changed through the decades
2010s: Legroom gets even less roomy
Forget the Golden Days of Flight. Modern airlines have reduced the amount of pitch (aka legroom) in economy class significantly since its heyday. Today, the average pitch is about 30 to 31 inches. In February, United Airlines announced that it plans to add 21 more seats onto its domestic Boeing 757-300s by July, and other airlines like Delta, American and Southwest have also rolled out their own version. Read our coverage here.
2010s: Legroom gets even less roomy
Forget the Golden Days of Flight. Modern airlines have reduced the amount of pitch (aka legroom) in economy class significantly since its heyday. Today, the average pitch is ... more
U.S. airlines are getting better at many things except getting you to your destination on time.
They are losing fewer bags. Complaints are down.
And on the anniversary of a man getting dragged off a plane because a crew member needed his seat, airlines are bumping fewer passengers.
That's the upshot of a report issued by academics who analyze numbers compiled by the Transportation Department.
The authors ranked Alaska Airlines first, followed closely by Delta Air Lines in a report released Monday. Budget carriers Spirit Airlines and Frontier Airlines finished at the bottom.
"The industry is improving, but there are still a lot of frustrated travelers out there," said one of the researchers, Brent Bowen, dean of aviation at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University. He blamed a lack of transparency in the ticketing process and the increase in delayed flights.
The industrywide on-time performance — never great — declined a bit last year, when 80.2 percent of flights arrived within 14 minutes of schedule, which is the government's definition of on time. That was down from 81.4 percent in 2016.
Customer service hit bottom when Chicago airport officers bloodied and dragged a 69-year-old man off a United Express plane. An airline employee had called security to go on board and make room for a crew member commuting to work. Video of the incident was played countless times online and on television.
The passenger, David Dao, reached an undisclosed settlement. United and other airlines took steps to reduce overbooking, and they worked — bumping passengers off oversold flights fell to an all-time low, just one in every 30,000 travelers.
Complaints lodged with the Transportation Department dropped too, although most aggrieved travelers complain directly to the airline — carriers don't report those numbers.
Bowen surmised that most travelers don't know how to file a complaint with the government. Even if they do, he said, their expectations for airline service "are so low now that they just want to be done with the experience and not have to reflect on it and write a complaint."
The report compiled by Embry-Riddle and Wichita State University is now in its 28th year. It once stood alone, but there are now many ratings of airlines including ones from J.D. Power and Skytrax.
Henry Harteveldt, a travel-industry analyst in San Francisco, said airlines "don't care about these reports because they don't have to care."
Mergers have left consumers with fewer choices. Many passengers stick with one airline because they belong to its frequent-flyer program. And price, not quality, is often cited as the top factor when consumers shop for flights.
"The airline that comes in first in the AQR won't pop a bottle of Champagne, and the airline that comes in last won't shed a tear," Harteveldt said.
David Koenig can be reached at http://twitter.com/airlinewriter