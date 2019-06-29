Report: 71% of Massachusetts employers offered health plans

BOSTON (AP) — As health insurance is becoming a key issue in the 2020 presidential contest, new data shows that more than two-thirds of Massachusetts businesses offered health plans to their employees.

The report released this week from the state's Center for Health Information and Analysis also found the number is on the rise.

The report found 71% of Massachusetts employers offered health insurance to their employees last year. That's compared to 65% of employers in 2016. It's also higher than the national offer rate of 57%.

But the report also found just 67% of workers eligible for their employer's health insurance chose to enroll, lower than the national takeup rate of 76%.