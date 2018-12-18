Rep. Moulton has "no plans" to challenge Sen. Markey in 2020

BOSTON (AP) — U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton says he has no plans to launch a primary challenge to U.S. Sen. Edward Markey in 2020.

The Massachusetts Democrat made headlines recently after he helped lead opponents within the party aimed at preventing Nancy Pelosi from becoming House Speaker when Democrats take control of the chamber in January.

Moulton relented after Pelosi agreed to limit her tenure as speaker to four years.

In a Friday interview with The Boston Globe. Moulton said he has "no plans to run for Senate" in 2020, but added "you never say never."

Markey is in his first term in the Senate and is up for re-election in 2020.

Moulton's clash with Pelosi hasn't gone over well with some Democratic activists who have raised talk of a possible primary challenge.

