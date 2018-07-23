Reno moves to shore up aging fleet of fire trucks

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Reno's city council is moving to shore up the city's aging fleet of fire engines after its last functioning ladder truck went down twice in the last 10 days.

The Reno Gazette Journal reports the situation reached a crisis level when firefighters temporarily were left with no way to rescue victims above the third floor from outside the building in the event of an emergency.

The council approved money last week to buy a new one and the city is preparing an emergency provision to buy a used one from a volunteer department in Pennsylvania.

Four trucks are equipped with aerial ladders. But one had a catastrophic failure weeks ago, one can only be used for training and another is awaiting parts for repair likely to take months.

The fourth was unusable three of five days at the end of last week.

