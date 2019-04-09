Relatives of family killed suing bars that served driver

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Relatives of a family who were killed by a wrong-way drunken driver on a Kentucky highway have filed a lawsuit against the bars that served him. He also died in the crash.

News outlets report that family of the five Abbas killed in the January collision are suing Roosters Wings in Georgetown and Horseshoes Kentucky Grill & Saloon in Lexington.

The couple and their children were driving home to Michigan from vacation. Greg Bubalo, an attorney for the family, says the civil lawsuit was filed Tuesday in Fayette County Circuit Court.

The suit says both bars kept serving 41-year-old Joey Bailey, but would've known he was intoxicated. The Abbas' attorneys are seeking compensation and damages from the bars and Bailey's estate.

It's unclear if the bars or Bailey's estate has a lawyer who could comment.