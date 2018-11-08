Red Cross: Free smoke alarms in area where fire killed 2

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Authorities will be giving out and installing smoke alarms this weekend in a trailer park near the lot where two children died last month in a burning mobile home.

The Red Cross says in a news release that the crews also will be going door-to-door in a neighborhood about two miles down Louisiana Highway 23.

It says all people need to do to get a smoke alarm is be home between 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday.

It says representatives from the Red Cross, State Fire Marshal's Office and Belle Chasse Volunteer Fire Department will install the alarms.

The Red Cross says households that need smoke alarms can also get them year-round by calling 844-741-7270 or filling out a form on the agency's website .