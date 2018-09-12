Recounts set for Massachusetts 3rd Congressional District

BOSTON (AP) — Secretary of State William Galvin has published a list of the dates, times, and locations of the recount of a tight Democratic congressional primary in Massachusetts.

Lawrence will hold its recount Saturday at 9 a.m. at the South Lawrence East School. The date of Lowell's recount hasn't been set.

Results certified by Galvin's office Monday show Daniel Koh trailing Lori Trahan by 122 votes in the 10-way primary to replace Democratic Rep. Niki Tsongas, who's not seeking re-election.

The recount begins in Methuen on Thursday at 8 a.m. Two communities have recounts scheduled for Thursday; 16 on Friday; nine on Saturday, and three on Monday.

The remaining communities will be added to the list once the dates, times, and locations have been scheduled.

___

Recount schedule: http://www.sec.state.ma.us/ele/elerecount/recountidx.htm