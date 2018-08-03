Recount ordered for Libertarian secretary of state primary

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Supreme Court has ordered a recount of June primary ballots for the Libertarian secretary of state candidate.

The high court on Friday ordered Secretary of State Al Jaeger to conduct the recount for frequent political candidate Roland Riemers.

Riemers sought a recount after failing to get the 300 votes needed to move on to the November election. Jaeger's office declined the recount because Riemers was the only Libertarian running for the seat.

Justices say Riemers is entitled to a recount in the race that has taken on several twists.

Will Gardner beat Jaeger for the GOP endorsement for the seat but withdrew after a peeping incident came to light.

Jaeger says he will now run as an independent.

Josh Boschee is the endorsed Democrat for the seat.