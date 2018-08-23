Records indicate former Missouri governor did not vote

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Former Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens does not appear to have voted in the state's primary election.

According to the Cole County Clerk's Office, Greitens did not vote Aug. 7. He is still registered to vote in Jefferson City, where he lived as governor before resigning in June amid scandal.

No voting records indicate he switched his registration to Warren County, where he and his family bought an Innsbrook home.

State law requires voters who move to another county to register to vote there. The Secretary of State's office had said Greitens likely could not vote in the primary if he did not change his registration.

The August ballot featured one of Greitens' signature achievements: a right-to-work law banning mandatory union fees. Voters ultimately overturned the law that Greitens had signed.