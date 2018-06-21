Realtors roll back ban on ‘For Sale’ signs

NEW CANAAN — “For Sale” signs will remain in town.

The New Canaan Board of Realtors this week reversed an earlier decision to ban “For Sale” signs beginning July 1.

Town Council Chairman John Engel — a real estate agent for Halstead — said the Board of Realtors was cautioned by the state and national organization of Realtors about possible legal consequences if a ban on the “For Sale” signs were implemented.

“Lawyers from the Connecticut Association of Realtors and the National Association called, discussed and cautioned the Board of Realtors about the legal implications of a ban on signs,” Engel said at a town council meeting Wednesday evening. “They said (the board) runs a risk of being sued.”

Janis Hennessy, president of the town’s Board of Realtors, confirmed the ban would not be carried out next month.

“After consulting with the National and CT State Associations of Realtors, we have decided not to move forward with the proposal to temporarily restrict the use of ‘For Sale’ signs for real estate in the town of New Canaan,” Hennessy wrote in a statement.

The town council sought to address the issue at their meeting Wednesday, when Engel suggested the ordinances committee and Planning and Zoning review the matter.

“This is something planning and zoning should take up,” Engel said. “But town council and the entire town has an interest on the subject.”

