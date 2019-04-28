Reality show winner to speak at Fort Kearny Outdoor Expo

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — A reality show winner will share his story next month during the annual Fort Kearny Outdoor Expo near Kearney.

The expo is designed for family members of all ages and experience levels. It's scheduled to run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on May 11 at Fort Kearny State Recreation Area.

Those who attend can try kayaking, fishing, bow fishing, archery, slingshots and crossbows and also throw spear and tomahawks. Other activities include backyard games, air guns, Dutch oven cooking contest and a kids' turkey gobbling contest.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says the special guest will be Sam Larson, a wilderness instructor, author and speaker. He'll be talking about how he persevered in northern Mongolia to finish first and win $500,000 from the TV survival reality show "Alone."