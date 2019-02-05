Real estate company to restore historic Sioux City hotel

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — After decades of failed attempts, work has begun on a $73 million project to restore a once elegant but long abandoned hotel in Sioux City.

The Sioux City Journal reports that developer Lew Weinberg and real estate company Restoration St. Louis are working to restore the Warrior Hotel. The hotel was built in 1930 but closed in 1976.

The adjacent Davidson Building is also being remodeled, and the two sites are slated to be turned into a hotel, luxury apartments and retail spaces.

Amy and Amrit Gill own Restoration St. Louis. The Gills are researching the hotel's Art Deco design, with the goal of depicting some of the building's original style in some areas while also adding modern amenities.

Work is expected to be completed in 2020.

