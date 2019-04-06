Reaction to the death of Ernest F. "Fritz" Hollings of SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Reaction to the death of Ernest F. "Fritz" Hollings, a longtime South Carolina governor and U.S. senator who died Saturday at the age of 97.

"One of South Carolina's greatest lions roars no more. Fierce, bold, and robust - the sounds of Fritz Hollings' vision and drive for the Palmetto State will continue to be heard by generations. The greatness and success of this state has benefited from the hand of his leadership. Peggy and I are heartened at his reunion with Peatsy and offer our prayers and condolences to the family." - South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster

"From his time as a (soldier) in World War Two, to shepherding peaceful desegregation as Governor, or fighting for the American worker in the United States Senate, Fritz Hollings was a statesman who never lost his love for the Lowcountry, for South Carolina, and for his wife - Peatsy. I join the people of South Carolina in praying for the Hollings Family as we celebrate his lifetime of public service." U.S. Sen Tim Scott of South Carolina

"Today, we lost the most transformational leader our state has ever seen. From his service as a soldier in World War II, a state legislator, Lieutenant Governor, Governor, and U.S. Senator, Fritz Hollings was a true statesman who exemplified character, courage, integrity, and honor. We are all better off because of his life and service to our nation, state and the Lowcountry. Amanda and I send our sincerest condolences to the Hollings family and all who knew him. It is a blessing to know he and his beloved Peatsy are finally together again, forever." - U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham of South Carolina

"I am deeply saddened this morning to hear of the passing of US Senator Fritz Hollings - a great man, dedicated public servant, and dear friend of mine. His passion for helping others and commitment to South Carolina will be the foundation of his legacy. Senator Hollings was a force to be reckoned with in Washington, stuck true to his convictions no matter the consequences, and never stopped fighting to make the world a better place. From his fiery presence on the floor of the US Senate, to his days spent talking with fellow South Carolinians on the beaches of the Lowcountry, there was never any doubt that Senator Hollings loved what he did. South Carolina has lost a true statesman, and I hope you will all join me in praying for the Hollings family during this time. Thank you for your life of service, Senator. You are missed." - South Carolina Senate Minority Leader Nikki Setzler

"I'm saddened by the passing of a giant of South Carolina. Fritz Hollings defined what it meant to be a statesman. He didn't just help write the history of South Carolina. He set us up for the future. From our technical school systems to the WIC program nationally, Senator Hollings has left a lasting legacy. He gave me my first internship in Washington. His wife Peatsy was my friend and pen pal. I will miss his wit, intellect and his sharp tongue. The nation will miss the great Fritz Hollings. So many of us stood up on his shoulders. I hope to continue his legacy." - Jaime Harrison, associate Democratic National Committee chairman and possible Democratic U.S. Senate candidate from South Carolina