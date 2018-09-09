Rauner lifts road-weight limit for market-bound crop-haulers

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Gov. Bruce Rauner has declared a "harvest emergency" to help crop-hauling Illinois farmers compete with those in neighboring states.

The Republican's declaration allows haulers to exceed road-weight limits in taking crops to market. The free permits are available from the Illinois Department of Transportation.

Rauner signed a law Aug. 25 easing weight limits on Illinois roads for crop-haulers. But it doesn't take effect until next year. Rauner's order is in effect from Monday through Dec. 31.

The permits allow haulers to exceed certain weight limits by no more than 10 percent on state and federal highways under the Transportation Department's jurisdiction. Interstate highways are not included.

Richard Guebert Jr. is president of the Illinois Farm Bureau. He says the order will increase efficiency and offset uncontrollable weather or market problems.