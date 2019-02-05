Ralph Lauren surges, Gilead sinks

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Tuesday:

Gilead Sciences Inc., down $2.37 to $67.68

The biotechnology company's fourth-quarter results fell short of expectations as sales of its key hepatitis C drug fell and the company gave a weak outlook for 2019.

Entegris Inc., down 31 cents to $33.33

The maker of equipment used in chip manufacturing reported a surge in sales and its financial results beat Wall Street forecasts.

Viacom Inc., up 88 cents to $30.33

The entertainment company reported earnings that easily beat Wall Street expectations.

Archer-Daniels Midland Co., down $2.64 to $41.85

The agricultural giant reported a slight drop in fourth-quarter sales that fell short of forecasts as its ethanol business suffered in overseas markets.

Ralph Lauren Co., up $9.61 to 124.16

The upscale clothing company beat Wall Street forecasts for its most recent quarter as sales rose globally.

Estee Lauder Co., up $15.85 to $152.02

The beauty products company beat Wall Street forecasts and gave a better-than-expected outlook, with results in Asia.

RBC Bearings Inc., down $9.33 to $131.47

The maker of bearings and components reported weaker-than-expected quarterly sales and a weak outlook for the current quarter.

BP Plc., up $1.43 to $42.82

The oil and gas company beat Wall Street forecasts as higher output pushed profit higher.