LA airport gets rare super bloom of flowers next to runways

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Travelers flying in and out of Los Angeles International Airport are being treated to a rare visual spectacle of large wildflower fields coming into bloom between runways.

Heavy winter rains spawned the super bloom of flowers at the airport and elsewhere around California.

The largest concentration of blooming flowers at the airport is on its north side between two runways that stretch for 10,880 feet (3,316 meters).

The Southern California city of Lake Elsinore about a 90-minute drive from Los Angeles was swamped last weekend with an influx of about 150,000 people who wanted to see this year's rain-fed flaming orange patches of poppies lighting up the hillsides.