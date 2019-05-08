Rain, high Great Lakes levels bring flooding in Michigan

Hydrologic Technician Josh Loewel of the US Geological Survey in Lansing was out testing the levels and flow of the side channel of the River Raisin off the Ida Maybee bridge in Raisinville Township Friday afternoon. "We test the side channels as well as the main part of the river," said Loewel.

ALGONAC, Mich. (AP) — Recent rainfall, high water levels in the Great Lakes and persistent winds are contributing to flooding in southeastern Michigan.

Authorities in St. Clair County report buildings and roads were flooded along the St. Clair River in Algonac and on Harsens Island. The river links Lake Huron and Lake St. Clair, and flooding is possible along those lakes as well as the Detroit River and western Lake Erie.

A lakeshore flood warning is in effect Wednesday and Thursday, and the St. Clair River is expected to remain high enough to cause flooding into Friday. The weather conditions come as other parts of the Midwest face spring flooding .

People last week used sandbags to hold back floodwaters in Michigan and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer earlier announced a state of emergency in Wayne County.