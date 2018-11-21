Rain heads toward fire-scarred Southern California

FILE - This Nov. 10, 2018 file photo shows a table and chairs outside one of at least 20 homes destroyed by the Woolsey fire on Wandermere Drive in the Point Dume area of Malibu, Calif. The number of structures destroyed by a huge Southern California wildfire has risen to 1,500. Another 341 structures were damaged as of a Monday, Nov. 20, 2018 count. As firefighters mop up, repair and restoration of utilities is continuing along with repopulation of areas evacuated when winds spread the fire earlier this month. Forecasters predict rain in the area by midweek. less FILE - This Nov. 10, 2018 file photo shows a table and chairs outside one of at least 20 homes destroyed by the Woolsey fire on Wandermere Drive in the Point Dume area of Malibu, Calif. The number of structures ... more Photo: Reed Saxon, AP Photo: Reed Saxon, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Rain heads toward fire-scarred Southern California 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Southern California's huge wildfire briefly flared back to life Wednesday as residents put sandbags around properties ahead of a rainstorm that authorities said could bring the risk of mudflows and rockslides from denuded hills and mountains.

A hotspot ignited in a remote area of Bell Canyon west of Los Angeles, Ventura County fire Capt. A.J. Lester said. No structures were threatened by the flare-up, which was quickly knocked down by two engine crews.

The Woolsey Fire erupted Nov. 8 amid strong Santa Ana winds that sent it on a miles-long rampage through suburban communities and the Santa Monica Mountains to the Malibu coast.

The blaze scorched 151 square miles (391 square kilometers) before winds eased and it died down.

With the burn assessment complete, authorities tallied 1,643 buildings destroyed and 364 damaged. Only six other California wildfires have destroyed more structures, according to state statistics.

The predicted rain was expected to fall not only on the Woolsey Fire burn area but on other scorched parts of Southern California, including the burn scar of the Hill Fire, which also erupted on Nov. 8 in Ventura County but was held to about 7 square miles (18 square kilometers).

Public agencies were providing free sandbags at numerous locations.

The National Weather Service said the front approaching the coast would spread rain across the region late Wednesday and early Thursday. Some thunderstorms were possible.

"The rain should still be significant enough to cause some issues in and around the recent burn areas, especially the Woolsey and Hill burn areas, with the potential for rockslides, mudslides and minor debris flows," the weather service said. "Residents in and near the burn areas should stay tuned to the latest forecasts and any future advisories or statements on this rain event."