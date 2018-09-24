Rain blamed for most of Nebraska State Fair attendance drop

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Officials say attendance dropped more than 64,000 this year compared with last year's Nebraska State Fair in Grand Island.

The final attendance figures show that nearly 315,000 attended this year.

A total of 21,300 people bought tickets to the seven concerts this year. Last year the same number of concerts drew 39,000 people.

Executive Director Lori Cox cited the rainy weather for most of the decline. The fair ran Aug. 24 through Sept. 3.