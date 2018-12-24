Raimondo's re-election and PawSox move topped news in 2018

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The re-election of Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo, an announcement by the Pawtucket Red Sox that they're leaving Rhode Island, and state lawmakers' struggle to address sexual misconduct were among the top state stories in 2018.

Raimondo beat Republican Allan Fung, promising to continue the state's economic recovery.

The PawSox announced in August they're headed to Worcester, Massachusetts, for a new stadium. It was a major blow for Pawtucket.

The Legislature grappled with how to address sexual misconduct after a state senator was indicted in February on charges of extorting a teenage legislative page for sex. Proposed legislation on sexual harassment stalled in the House and the House speaker faced criticism for his handling of sexual harassment allegations.