Rail operator halts plans to demolish Michigan roundhouse

This Dec. 18, 2018 photo shows the 98-year-old CSX railroad roundhouse in Port Huron Township, Mich. Initial plans were to demolish the building but the company has changed its plans after hearing from concerned citizens. (Brian Wells/The Times Herald via AP)

PORT HURON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Railroad operator CSX has halted plans to demolish a nearly century-old Michigan roundhouse and is taking steps to preserve as much as possible that might be of historical interest from the site.

David Cofield, CSX project monitor-inspector for asbestos abatement removal projects, says crews started working in Port Huron Township this month. The Times Herald reports that they soon heard from concerned railroad history buffs worried about losing the historic structure.

Plans initially called for clearing the site about 55 miles (88 kilometers) northeast of Detroit, but Cofield says the project has changed to environmental cleanup and salvage.

Sandy Duffy, a past member of the Port Huron and Detroit Railroad Historical Society board, says the roundhouse was built in 1920 and was damaged by fire in 1926 before being rebuilt.

