Raiders' boss wants to hold future summer camps in Reno

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Oakland Raiders President Marc Badain says he wants to bring the team's summer camp to Reno when it moves to Las Vegas before the 2020 NFL season.

Badain toured potential training sites Thursday at the University of Nevada, Reno and two high schools — Hug and Wooster.

He told reporters following the tour with Reno Mayor Hillary Schieve (SHEE'-vee) and others he is "committed to trying to make sure the training camp is in northern Nevada."

Badain said the decision will be based partly on where the team does its off-season training. He says the Raiders scouted three dozen potential sites before picking their current summer home in Napa, California.

Schieve says she'll do whatever she can to bring the Raiders' to Reno but she won't support the use of any local tax money to get it done.