Races for governor, US House top Alaska ballot

Alaska Democratic gubernatorial candidate Mark Begich prepares for an interview in Anchorage, Alaska, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018.

Alaska U.S. Rep. Don Young holds hands with his wife, Anne Garland Walton, during a GOP rally in Anchorage, Alaska, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018.

Alaska Republican gubernatorial candidate Mike Dunleavy stands with his wife, Rose, on stage during a GOP rally in Anchorage, Alaska, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018.



ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A topsy-turvy governor's race and a fight for the state's lone U.S. House seat top the ballot in Alaska.

Democrat Mark Begich is taking on Republican Mike Dunleavy for governor, after the incumbent, Gov. Bill Walker, bowed out of the race.

In the House race, Republican U.S. Rep. Don Young faces a challenge from independent Alyse Galvin.

Voters' decisions on legislative races will determine control of the state House and Senate.

And Alaskans will decide a ballot initiative that supporters say will protect salmon habitat but detractors say is too far-reaching and could hamper resource development.