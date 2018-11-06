Races for US Senate, governor top ballot in Massachusetts

BOSTON (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, weighing a possible White House run, is hoping to defeat two challengers in a state election that will also decide a slew of congressional races, a gubernatorial contest and whether Massachusetts should keep protections for transgender people.

Topping Tuesday's ballot is the Senate race. Republican state Rep. Geoff Diehl and independent candidate Shiva Ayyadurai are hoping to deny Warren — who has seen her national profile soar as a leader of the liberal wing of Democratic Party, in part because of her frequent Twitter clashes with President Donald Trump — a second six-year term.

If Warren wins, attention will quickly turn to the 2020 election. She has promised to take "a hard look" at a presidential run.

In the race for governor, Democrat Jay Gonzalez is trying to topple Republican Gov. Charlie Baker, who remains popular in Massachusetts and has maintained a lopsided fundraising edge.

Trump isn't on the ballot but has surfaced in debates.

Warren has tried to tie Diehl to Trump. Diehl served as co-chairman of Trump's 2016 Massachusetts campaign. Baker has said he probably won't vote for the Republican president if he seeks re-election.

Voting Tuesday in Cambridge, Warren played down the Trump factor, telling reporters: "I try to stay focused on the issues, not on division and hate." Diehl, meanwhile, steered clear of clashing anew with Warren, saying outside a polling place in his hometown of Whitman: "We actually think this is going to be one of those days that surprises everybody."

Trump appears to be a motivating factor to some voters.

Joe Robinson, a 62-year-old Episcopal priest from Cambridge, said he was driven to vote to combat the "negativity" of the Trump administration.

"I would like to see the country back at a place where conversation is respected and it's something that we work toward, we don't shush each other," he said.

He voted for Warren and Democratic Rep. Katherine Clark.

Madeleine Schulman, a writer from Brookline, hopes Democrats retake the House to provide a check on Trump, whose rhetoric she called "dangerous."

"As a woman, as a Jewish person, as a mom, I'm pretty shaken by some of the things that have gone on," said Schulman, who voted Democratic down the ballot.

Michael Fix, who became a U.S. citizen earlier this year and participated in his first U.S. election Tuesday, criticized Trump's treatment of women and his aversion to compromise.

Four incumbents in the state's all-Democrat congressional delegation — Reps. Jim McGovern, Katherine Clark, Seth Moulton and Bill Keating — are facing challengers.

In the state's one open race, Republican Rick Green, Democrat Lori Trahan and independent Mike Mullen are vying for the seat being vacated by Democratic Rep. Niki Tsongas.

Democratic Boston City Councilor Ayanna Pressley, who made national headlines by defeating Democratic incumbent Michael Capuano in the primary, faces no opposition.

There are also three questions on the ballot including proposals to mandate specific nurse-to-patient ratios in hospitals and create a citizens commission aimed at undoing the U.S. Supreme Court's Citizens United ruling.

A third question seeks to overturn the state's 2016 law that protects transgender people from discrimination in public accommodations and allows them to use the bathroom or locker room that matches their gender identity.

