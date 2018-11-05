Race for governor ends with focus on taxes, health care

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The tossup race for governor of Wisconsin is ending with the candidates making last-minute shifts in position on taxes and health care.

Republican Gov. Scott Walker faces Democrat Tony Evers on Tuesday. A Marquette University Law School poll last week showed the race to be a tie.

In the past week, Walker has promised to enact the "exact same language" that's in the federal health care law at the state level guaranteeing insurance for people with pre-existing conditions. However, it's not clear if there's enough support in the GOP-controlled Legislature to do that. And any state law would not protect as many people as the federal law.

Evers is saying in the closing days that he would not raise property or income taxes, but he remains open to a higher gas tax.