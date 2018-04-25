Raccoon killed by dog in Pittsburgh park had rabies

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Authorities say a raccoon killed by a dog in a Pittsburgh park was found to have rabies.

The Allegheny County health department said the animal was brought in last weekend after it was killed in Bethel Park.

Officials said the raccoon tested positive for rabies. They said the dog was up-to-date on its rabies vaccinations. Another raccoon was reported to have rabies in the county earlier this year.

The county's health department is urging residents to avoid any contact with wild or stray animals, especially those in the area of the park.

Anyone seeing an animal acting strange or threatening is urged to call animal control, police or the state game commission.