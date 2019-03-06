RI lawmakers seek to limit plastic straws, plastic bags

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island lawmakers are considering legislation to reduce plastic waste.

WPRI-TV reports that Senate President Dominick Ruggerio plans to introduce the Plastic Waste Reduction Act, which would encourage retailers to offer recyclable bags and add penalties for violations.

One bill would ban food service establishments from providing single-use plastic straws unless requested.

A second bill would ban retail stores from providing plastic bags and ban foam disposable food containers.

The state Senate Environment and Agriculture Committee is scheduled to hear the legislation Monday.