Questions remain as Tennessee speaker promises to resign

FILE - In this May 1, 2019 file photo, House Speaker Glen Casada, R-Franklin, stands at the microphone during a House session in Nashville, Tenn. Casada announced Tuesday, May 21, 2019 he plans to resign from his leadership post following a vote of no confidence by his Republican caucus amid a scandal over explicit text messages. less FILE - In this May 1, 2019 file photo, House Speaker Glen Casada, R-Franklin, stands at the microphone during a House session in Nashville, Tenn. Casada announced Tuesday, May 21, 2019 he plans to resign from ... more Photo: Mark Humphrey, AP Photo: Mark Humphrey, AP Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Questions remain as Tennessee speaker promises to resign 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — With Tennessee's Republican House Speaker Glen Casada promising to resign from leadership position on Tuesday, questions still remain about the unprecedented announcement sparked by weeks of an ongoing political scandal inside the GOP-dominant Statehouse.

Primarily, it's unknown when exactly Casada will meet with legislative leaders to finalize his last day in the top House position.

Gov. Bill Lee had previously issued a stern warning that he would call a special legislative session following a 45-24 secret ballot vote from Casada's GOP caucus declaring members no longer had confidence in Casada's ability to lead.

Casada has been dogged by calls to resign since it was revealed he exchanged text messages containing sexually explicit language about women with his former chief of staff several years ago, among other controversies.