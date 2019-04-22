Push to revive Tennessee abortion heartbeat bill halted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Senate has rejected a push to revive this year a bill to ban abortion once a fetal heartbeat is detected, as early as six weeks into pregnancy.

The GOP-led chamber cast a voice vote against Republican Sen. Mark Pody's motion Monday.

Earlier this month, a Senate committee agreed to review the issue this summer and consider it next year.

The "fetal heartbeat ban" measure already passed the House. Senate leaders said the bill raised too many legal concerns.

Some Republicans touted their anti-abortion views Monday but expressed concerns about what could happen during likely legal challenges.

GOP Senate Speaker Randy McNally said Pody's motion would bypass the committee system, putting the entire process at risk.

Pody said the rules are meant to serve senators and aren't their masters.