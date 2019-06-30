Push to move Massachusetts Lottery online forging ahead

BOSTON (AP) — The push to move the Massachusetts State Lottery online is forging ahead.

A legislative committee will hold a public hearing Monday on bills related to the lottery, horse racing and Keno licenses.

The bills include one filed by Democratic state Treasurer Deb Goldberg's office aimed at bringing lottery games online.

Among the questions addressed by the bill are what kinds of games should be allowed online, how to verify the age of gamblers to prevent those under 18 from playing and how to allow individuals to voluntarily prohibit themselves from purchasing a lottery ticket.

The opening of casinos in Massachusetts has raised concerns about the future of the lottery, which distributes profits to cities and towns.

The hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. at the Statehouse.

Online: https://malegislature.gov/Events/Hearings/Detail/3198