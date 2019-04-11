Push to ban death penalty expected to fail in Nevada

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — A Nevada state lawmaker who backed a bill to end capital punishment says the measure will not cross the finish line this legislative session.

Assemblyman Ozzie Fumo says the bill is expected to die in committee because it will not receive a hearing within the next two days. The Democrat says he is baffled the bill did not receive a hearing and thought it had a good chance of moving forward due to strong Democratic majorities in each chamber.

Legislators who supported ending capital punishment cited costly appeals. The state has not carried out an execution since 2006.

State Sen. James Ohrenschall is sponsoring a similar bill in the Senate, but he expressed doubt Wednesday that the measure would receive a hearing and continue on in the legislative process.