Residents concerned about Portland homeless shelter proposal

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Residents of a neighborhood where Portland wants to create a new homeless shelter want to know how the city went about the selection process.

City officials surprised its residents in late June when they announced plans for plans for the $10 million, 200-bed center on city-owned land near the Barron Center campus. It would replace the Oxford Street Shelter in downtown Portland.

Portland and Westbrook residents had an opportunity to address their concerns last week. The forum was originally scheduled for July 17.

If the proposal is ultimately approved, downtown Portland would be without a homeless shelter for the first time in 30 years

This story has been corrected to note that a public forum originally scheduled for July 17 already has been held.