Public hearing scheduled on struggling nursing home sector

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts lawmakers have scheduled a public hearing on a series of bills meant to help the struggling nursing home industry.

The focus of many of the bills at Monday's hearing is to help stabilize nursing homes, many of which have struggled in recent years.

Members of the Massachusetts Senior Care Association — along with nursing home direct care workers, residents and their families — are planning to attend the hearing to urge the Committee on Elder Affairs to support legislation to help steady the sector.

The group said 35 nursing homes are projected to be at risk of closing this year. Another 20 homes shut their doors in recent months.

The group said most nursing homes in Massachusetts are operating with growing budget shortfalls due largely to low Medicaid reimbursements.