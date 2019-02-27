Protective order issued against North Carolina lawmaker

BREVARD, N.C. (AP) — A state judge has issued a long-term protective order against a North Carolina state legislator after determining text messages that his now-estranged wife received amounted to "mental harassment."

News outlets report Judge Fritz Mercer granted on Tuesday the domestic violence protective order requested by the wife of two-term Rep. Cody Henson of Transylvania County. A temporary order had been issued a few weeks ago.

Mercer said none of Henson's texts were threatening but reflected "somebody who does not want this marriage to be over."

Kelsey Henson had asked for help to keep her and the couple's children safe. Mercer's order is effective until next January.

Cody Henson didn't return a phone call or email seeking comment on Wednesday. Earlier this month, Henson described the situation as a family matter.