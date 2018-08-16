Proposal to raise Arkansas minimum wage qualifies for ballot

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A measure to gradually raise Arkansas' minimum wage to $11 an hour by 2021 has qualified for the November ballot.

The Arkansas Secretary of State's Office said Thursday that backers of the campaign have turned in enough signatures to qualify for the ballot. The proposal needed at least 67,887 signatures from registered voters to qualify, and the state says the group submitted more than 84,000 valid signatures.

The initiated act will be Issue Five on the ballot this year. Voters will also consider whether to limit damages awarded in lawsuits, amend the Arkansas Constitution to require photo identification to vote, and impose stricter term limits for lawmakers. A group working to legalize casinos in Arkansas has until next week to submit additional signatures needed to qualify for the ballot.