Property taxes go up same under Evers, Republican plans

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Property taxes would increase the same on average under Gov. Tony Evers' budget proposal as they would under the alternative Republican plan.

That is the conclusion reached Tuesday by the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau.

Under both plans, the average tax bill on a $174,000 median-valued home would increase by $56, or 2%, in the first year and $48, or 1.6%, in the second year of the budget.

Evers proposed his budget in February and the Republican-controlled Joint Finance Committee last week approved their alternative plan. That is pending before the full Legislature, which can make changes before it goes to Evers. He also has broad veto powers.

The actual amount of property taxes paid by homeowner varies widely based on where a person lives and taxes that are levied locally by schools, counties and others.