Projectile brought to Maine wharf was live, WWII ordnance

HARPSWELL, Maine (AP) — Authorities in Maine say a military projectile that was found at a lobster wharf was a live, World War II-era U.S. Navy ordnance.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office first described the object as a "military ballistic projectile" and said it was discovered Monday at Bailey Island Lobster Company in Harpswell.

State police spokesman Steve McCausland said Tuesday the object was 6 feet long (1.8 meters), of "World War II vintage," live and most likely from a U.S. Navy airplane.

The projectile became caught in fishing gear about 12 miles (19 meters) off the coast before it was brought to the wharf. Police responded and removed the object, which was later detonated at a sand pit on an island.