Program to offer caregivers reimbursement for respite costs

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia families who care for a loved one with disabilities or chronic conditions can apply for up to $400 in reimbursement for respite costs under a temporary voucher program.

The program offered by the state Department for Aging and Rehabilitative Services will distribute vouchers for reimbursement from a federal grant limited to about $119,000.

Funding is limited to $400 per family through July 31, 2021, or until the funds are exhausted.

Priority will be given to helping caregivers for people with dementia, children under 18 or people between the ages of 19 and 59 with a severe disability.

An estimated 450 families could by helped by the voucher program.