Pritzker seeks more time on appeal, stresses labor peace

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Gov. J.B. Pritzker is asking the Illinois Supreme Court for more time to consider legal options on his predecessor's claim that negotiations with the state's largest public employee union are at a stalemate.

The Democrat's lawyers asked the court Thursday for a 90-day deadline extension to seek an appeal of a lower court ruling that went against former GOP Gov. Bruce Rauner.

An appeal is unlikely. Pritzker spokeswoman Jordan Abudayyeh (ah-boo-DAY'-uh) says that Pritzker's "priority is to return to the bargaining table ."

Rauner broke off contract talks with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Council 31 two years ago. He said talks were at an inextricable "impasse" and he could impose his terms.

He sought the high court's permission to appeal but left office Jan. 14.