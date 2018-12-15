Pritzker inauguration party to raise money for charities

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Gov.-elect J.B. Pritzker's inaugural celebration will raise money for a Chicago-based legal aid organization and the foundation that supports the state fairgrounds in Springfield and Du Quoin (duu KOYN).

The inauguration committee released information Friday about two events scheduled for Jan. 14.

The swearing-in will occur at Bank of Springfield Center in Springfield at 11 a.m. People interested in attending may request up to two free tickets starting Dec. 28 through the inauguration website .

The celebration will begin at 7 p.m. at the Exposition Building of the Illinois State Fairgrounds. Tickets are currently available by invitation only but may go on general sale depending on availability.

The committee says all ticket purchases and donations will be given to the Cabrini Green Legal Aid Clinic and the Illinois Fairgrounds Foundation.